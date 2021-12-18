2 men in stable condition after being found with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning: Ottawa police

Two men are in stable condition after being shot while in the Lower Town area early Saturday morning, Ottawa police say.

Paramedics say they were called to the 200 block of Dalhousie Street shortly before 2 a.m.

Both men required medical treatment, police say. Paramedics sent one of the men, who was in serious but stable condition, to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus.

Both men are in stable condition, however, police say.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and say there's no ongoing concern to public safety.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.