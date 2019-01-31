Ottawa police investigating shooting near Cyrville Road
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday night.
1 man injured in shooting
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday where they found the male suffering from gunshot wounds.
No one is in custody and investigators from East Division along with the Guns and Gangs unit are investigating.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police.