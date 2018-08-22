Man charged with sexually assaulting girl under 16

Ottawa police have charged a 26-year-old Ottawa man with sexual assault and sexual interference, alleging he assaulted a teen girl under the age of 16 in Kanata in 2017.

Investigators allege the accused met the girl on a social networking website "exclusively designed for teenagers," then assaulted her in a vehicle in the Kanata area from mid-May until the middle of summer, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The man is facing three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, three counts of invitation to sexual touching and telecommunicating with a person under age 16 for the purpose of committing an offence.

Investigators are concerned there could be other victims, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944, or by sending the unit an email. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.