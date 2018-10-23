Suspect sought in sexual assault of sleeping woman

Ottawa police are hoping someone can help them identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman at Algonquin College earlier this month.

Police say a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by an unknown male as she slept in a "rest area/lounge" on the Woodroffe Avenue campus around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 14.

The suspect was spotted on surveillance cameras on campus and at a nearby OC Transpo station.

He's described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s with a slim build. He was wearing an orange baseball cap, a dark jacket, light blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.