Ottawa deputy police chief suspended pending outcome of misconduct allegations

Ottawa police Deputy Chief Uday Jaswal has been suspended effective immediately as the Ontario Civilian Police Commission investigates allegations related to sexual harassment and sexual misconduct against him.

"In light of the nature of the charges, and considering the Board's responsibilities under the Police Services Act, the Board passed the resolution… suspending Deputy Chief Jaswal with pay from his duties with the Ottawa Police Service, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the [Ontario Civilian Police Commission] proceedings," the board wrote in a release Saturday night.

Jaswal's lawyer Ari Goldkind told CBC Ottawa Saturday night that his client "is obviously disappointed with the Board's decision."

Goldkind said the commission's allegations likely don't divulge any new accusations. He said Jaswal shouldn't be suspended now when the board didn't take that approach when the allegations first came to light under the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.

"The actions of the [Police Services Board] in taking this step were unnecessary and, at their core, political. The Deputy Chief has demonstrated exemplary performance while serving as the Deputy Chief on behalf of the residents of Ottawa. We look forward to defending against these allegations."

Misconduct charges

Jaswal is facing three charges of misconduct contrary to the Code of Conduct under the Police Services Act.

The allegations include "That Deputy Chief Jaswal, without lawful excuse, disobeyed, omitted or neglected to comply with the [Ottawa Police] Service's Respectful Workplace Policy ... and thereby engaged in Insubordination."

Jaswal is also alleged to have committed misconduct "by acting in a disorderly manner or manner prejudicial to discipline or likely to bring discredit upon the reputation of the police force" and "by assaulting another member of the police force."

CBC Ottawa reported on the allegations against Jaswal last fall when he filed his defence to a human rights complaint made by a civilian employee.

In the documents, Jaswal claimed he was at the centre of an extortion attempt by the woman's romantic partner.

The complainant said Jaswal had sabotaged her attempt to become a police constable, in retaliation for rejecting his advances.

The board did not state how long the commission's proceedings are expected to last.