Ottawa police seek OK to have RCMP join force during weekend rally

Ottawa police will ask its board Wednesday for permission to have RCMP officers join the local force during this weekend's Rolling Thunder rally in a move that signals a different police approach than the convoy protest this past winter.

The police response was heavily criticized during the Freedom Convoy, which arrived in the city in late January and stayed for weeks.

Now the city is preparing for "Rolling Thunder Ottawa," a rally that isn't specifically promoting a petition for changing COVID-19 rules, by seeking additional support before protesters arrive.

This weekend's rally has aligned itself with groups with various motives, including a veterans' group aimed at restoring "fundamental rights and freedoms" and a non-profit dedicated to the "end of all tyrannical bills and legislation."

Participants plan to hold a Friday evening demonstration on Parliament Hill, a Saturday morning service at the National War Memorial, another Saturday afternoon Hill demonstration and a Sunday church service in the city's Vanier neighbourhood.

"At that point, they have said they will depart the city," acting police chief Steve Bell told city councillors on Wednesday.

At 5:30 p.m. ET, the civilian board that governs the police service will hold a special meeting to consider a request to add RCMP officers to the police effort to deal with the rally's events, headed by Ottawa police.

Bell had already signaled earlier this week that officers from other agencies such as the RCMP and the OPP will be on hand to assist this weekend, as those requests would have been approved by the federal and provincial governments.

The ramped-up police presence in the downtown core will become noticeable beginning on Thursday, Bell added.

Ottawa police, together with the City of Ottawa, have specified an area of downtown Ottawa where no vehicles associated with any protest will be allowed to enter. Local and pedestrian traffic will be allowed.

No vehicles associated with a protest will be allowed to enter the zone outlined in this map this weekend, police and city officials have said. (City of Ottawa)

The city has also announced it will crack down on any bylaw violations.