Police chief says events since convoy prove change of approach

Ottawa's police chief says the force has beefed up communication with its oversight board and city hall ahead of major events in order to avoid the lack of coordination observed during last year's convoy protest.

"There's just layer after layer of positive communication occurring," Chief Eric Stubbs told media after a meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board on Thursday.

The board met the day after the city's auditor general Nathalie Gougeon released three separate reports on how the City of Ottawa, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) and the board responded to the convoy crisis.

Gougeon, who found the groups did not always work together smoothly, said "very big questions" remain about how the convoy protest spiralled into a nearly month-long event.

Depending on the upcoming findings of the Public Order Emergency Commission — which are due by Feb. 20 — more work by Gougeon's office may be needed, she added.

"Really understanding the plans and the preparedness of the police service and whether or not they had taken adequate measures with the information that was available to them — that's a very important question to have answered," Gourgeon said.

Nathalie Gougeon is the City of Ottawa's auditor general. (City of Ottawa)

New info sharing body 'critical,' chief says

Gougeon found OPS did not share enough info with the city ahead of the convoy's arrival, which hindered the city's ability to plan operations such as transit service.

And although police had OPP intelligence as early as Jan. 13 that the protests would be massive and disruptive, the police chief at the time, Peter Sloly, didn't inform the board chair — former councillor Diane Deans — until Jan. 24., only four days before protesters were scheduled to arrive, according to the audit focused on the police service.

Stubbs, who took over as police chief last fall, declined to comment on Sloly. But he conceded the service's communication was sometimes "lacking" and that it's "just not in our DNA" to share operational plans.

But when it comes to future major events — including potential anniversary demonstrations later this month — the police force has changed its communication approach, Stubbs said.

OPS met privately with members of the board earlier on Thursday to discuss its operational plans over the next few weeks, and is meeting regularly with the city's Office of Emergency Management, Stubbs said.

Ottawa Police Services Chief Eric Stubbs Nov. 17, 2022, the day he took over the job. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A "critical" new body called the Integrated Event Command Table brings together "all of our security and city partners in the same room with the same information," he added.

"What we did during the weekend of Jan. 28 and 29 I think displayed the amount of changes that have occurred and in fact we are listening to lessons learned," he said, adding that improved communication needs to be paired with action.

During the Rolling Thunder event last April, tactical teams moved in swiftly and quickly used tow trucks to remove prohibited vehicles, while police liaison officers monitored demonstrators on Parliament Hill during the recent one-year anniversary of the convoy's arrival.

A tow truck pointed toward the hill remained parked in front of the Chateau Laurier hotel during the anniversary event too.

"I'm confident and I am reassured by all of the work that's been done by the Ottawa Police Service in recent months and weeks," Stubbs said.

Deeper dive may be necessary

While Stubbs said the service improved its communication "fairly quickly" during the convoy protest, Gourgeon differed somewhat in her own comments, stating the improvements came "specifically toward the tail end."

Sloly resigned as police chief on Feb. 15, one day after the federal government invoked emergency measures to quell the protest and three days before police moved in to begin ejecting the demonstrators.

CBC has reached out for comment to the lawyers who represented Sloly during the commission's public hearings, which heard from a vast cast of players involved in the crisis.

Gougeon said she kept her audits focused on interactions between the city, police and the board because she didn't want to duplicate the work of other groups such as the commission.

"I was very cognizant of not wasting taxpayer dollars," she added. "That was one of the biggest factors in my office's decision to kind of pause that deeper dive."

The audits found fault with the city and police board too.

Coordination between all city departments did not happen soon enough into the protest, while the board failed to be transparent when it delegated Deans, instead of two members of the board, to hire a temporary new police chief after Sloly resigned, according to the findings.

Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa Oct. 19, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

In an emailed statement, Deans said the board's four-member HR committee worked through the hiring process with her and, after considering the qualifications of candidates, directed her to make an employment offer.

"Legal counsel assisted as did our advisor from the Solicitor General's office. There were no concerns raised by these board advisors," she said.

"The board was unaware of the imminent plan to end the occupation," Deans said of the hiring.

"Neither the police service, the mayor or the city manager, all of whom had this information, provided this critical piece of information to the board in our oversight role."