Ottawa police board chair resigns after less than a year
Dr. Gail Beck resigned Thursday as chair of the independent board overseeing the Ottawa Police Service, citing personal reasons for her departure.
Dr. Gail Beck cited personal reasons, according to the board
Dr. Gail Beck resigned Thursday as chair of the independent board overseeing the Ottawa Police Service.
In a news release, the board said Beck cited personal reasons for her departure. Vice-chair Salim Fakirani will take over as acting chair.
Beck was recommended as chair in April by a panel of the mayor and two city councillors, and her appointment was confirmed by city council soon after.
She's interim psychiatrist-in-chief and chief of staff at The Royal, Ottawa's mental health centre, according to its website.
The board's draft 2024 budget of $415.5 million was approved last week.