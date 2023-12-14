Ottawa police board chair resigns after less than a year

Dr. Gail Beck resigned Thursday as chair of the independent board overseeing the Ottawa Police Service.

In a news release, the board said Beck cited personal reasons for her departure. Vice-chair Salim Fakirani will take over as acting chair.

Beck was recommended as chair in April by a panel of the mayor and two city councillors, and her appointment was confirmed by city council soon after.

She's interim psychiatrist-in-chief and chief of staff at The Royal, Ottawa's mental health centre, according to its website.

The board's draft 2024 budget of $415.5 million was approved last week.