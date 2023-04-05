Police looking for witnesses after teen girl shot Monday

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses after a 16-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Monday, a news release issued Wednesday said.

Police responded to a call on Fireside Crescent at 3:30 a.m. and found the girl with a gunshot wound.

Her injuries are considered serious.

Investigators want to speak to any witnesses with information about the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca