Ottawa police seek help to find 11-year-old girl

Police are asking the public's help to locate an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for four days.

Nakayla Baskin went missing Tuesday and her family is concerned about her safety, police said in a press release.

She is described as a white female, five feet four inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has light brown or blondish shoulder-length hair and grey eyes.

Police said she appears older than her age, and can easily be mistaken for a 16-year-old.

She may be in the Russell Road area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-230-6211.