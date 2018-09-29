Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police seek help to find 11-year-old girl
Ottawa police seek help to find 11-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public's help to locate an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for four days.

Girl has been missing for 4 days, police say

Nakayla Baskin went missing Tuesday and her family is concerned about her safety, police said in a press release. 

She is described as a white female, five feet four inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has light brown or blondish shoulder-length hair and grey eyes. 

Police said she appears older than her age, and can easily be mistaken for a 16-year-old. 

She may be in the Russell Road area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-230-6211. 

Police said the 11-year-old girl has been missing since Sept. 25, 2018. (Ottawa Police Service )

