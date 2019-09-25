Police say phone scammers spoofing their number

Ottawa police are warning about fraudulent phone calls that appear to be using the force's own number.

On Wednesday, police issued a warning that fraudsters have been calling residents demanding money.

Police have received two reports: one with an individual claiming to be part of Service Canada and another person claiming to be with the Canada Revenue Agency. Both calls demanded the resident send a payment, in one case with Google Play cards.

In those cases the call on the phone's display read as either 911 or the force's main number 613-236-1222.

In a press release, the service said their main line would not appear on the display when they make a legitimate call.

Police said if you receive a call demanding money, it is best to follow up directly with the government agency.