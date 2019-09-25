Police say phone scammers spoofing their number
Fraudulent phone calls have been showing up with police force's main number
Ottawa police are warning about fraudulent phone calls that appear to be using the force's own number.
On Wednesday, police issued a warning that fraudsters have been calling residents demanding money.
Police have received two reports: one with an individual claiming to be part of Service Canada and another person claiming to be with the Canada Revenue Agency. Both calls demanded the resident send a payment, in one case with Google Play cards.
In those cases the call on the phone's display read as either 911 or the force's main number 613-236-1222.
In a press release, the service said their main line would not appear on the display when they make a legitimate call.
Police said if you receive a call demanding money, it is best to follow up directly with the government agency.