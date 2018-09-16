Ottawa police release internal homicide report in error

The Ottawa police mistakenly released an internal document about a homicide that took place at a south end hotel Saturday night.

Police found a man dead in a hotel room at the Residence Inn by Marriott on 1172 Walkley Road around 11:00 p.m. last night.

The 26-page document on the homicide, released Sunday morning to the police service's media contacts, contained the names of witnesses, their statements and their personal information, as well as details of the alleged homicide.

The document was recalled shortly after and police asked for those who received the report to destroy or delete it.

The report was sent out due to "human error," Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau​ said Sunday afternoon.

"It's obviously something we are not pleased with," he said by phone.

Homicide investigation continues

Bordeleau said that police are communicating with the people named in the report.

An internal investigation will look into how the report was sent out, said Sgt. Patricia Ferguson from the major crime unit.

"It has the potential to compromise our ongoing investigation," she said.

"It's something that we will be taking a look at and limiting the impact as much as possible on the investigation so that it doesn't impact it any further than it has already."

Ferguson said the information contained in the document could potentially jeopardize the safety of individuals and communities.

Ottawa police's major crime unit is continuing to investigate the homicide.