Ottawa police get almost $1M to prevent violent extremism

The federal government is providing nearly $1 million to expand an Ottawa police program in an effort to prevent violent extremism.

The funding announced Friday will go to the Ottawa Multiagency Early Risk Intervention Tables (MERIT) program, which is led by police and includes health and social service organizations along with school boards.

Police and their partners meet regularly to evaluate the cases of at-risk individuals and coordinate how to best respond, said Staff Sgt. Anthony Skinner with the Ottawa police.

"We're not focusing on people who have moved already forward into the criminal space," he said. "We're focusing on those people who are, as a result of many risk factors, quite often working themselves toward this path."

Skinner said preventing radicalization toward violent extremism would be "uncharted territory" for some partners, but national security organizations will also be involved in the new mandate.

He said the privacy of individuals is protected as agencies evaluate cases and is only disclosed to organizations directly involved in delivering the specialized help to the person at risk.

Solving pathways to extremism

Skinner said the experience with diverting at-risk people facing homelessness, addiction or other mental health issues may have applications when it comes to security.

"Violent extremism might be only one of their risk factors, among many, and by treating some of those that we have already very strong ties to addressing ... we may also be inevitably solving the pathways toward that extremism," he said.

Police will be looking at radicalization on a variety of forms — whether it's based on racial or religious ideology or something like misogynistic ideology, which appears to have allegedly motivated this summer's van attack in Toronto.

"Various types of violent extremism pop up all around the world, even here within Canada," Skinner said.

The program, he added, has hired a new coordinator and will be looking at the logistics of how best to expand from a pilot program, based in the eastern part of the city, to having a wider reach.

The government said the funding will be distributed over four years and comes from the Public Safety Canada's Community Resilience Fund.