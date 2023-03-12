Ottawa police complying with Quebec driving licence extensions

Amid a backlog at Quebec's automobile insurance board, Ottawa police say they'll show leniency to Quebec drivers affected by ongoing driver's licence and registration delays.

The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) has been dealing with long lineups and interrupted services after the launch of a new online portal in February, one which people are struggling to access .

Since then, the Quebec government has announced additional measures to address the backlog, including extending opening hours at service centres across the province and bringing in 150 more employees.

The province also extended deadlines for a number of SAAQ services, including renewing driver's licences. Licences that would expire between March 9 and June 1, 2023 will be extended to August 29 of this year.

In a statement, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said their counterparts in Gatineau, Que., informed them about the plans to automatically extend permits to help the backlog.

"We have asked our officers to co-operate with the province's request," OPS said in a statement.

In its own statement, the SAAQ said it has taken steps to inform other jurisdictions, including sending an English-language version of the ministerial order to Ontario.

Trucking association worried about renewals

The SAAQ also said Quebec drivers who receive tickets related to their driver's licence or vehicle registration will be able to submit a reimbursement request.

If a driver has to leave Quebec for a long period of time, such as for work, the SAAQ said their cases will be prioritized.

But the Quebec Trucking Association said it might be difficult for these accommodations to be enforced outside of the province. Several of its members must renew their registrations by March 31.

Association CEO Marc Cadieux said the group will be meeting with Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault and representatives from the SAAQ on Monday.

Cadieux told Radio-Canada he's hopeful all parties will come to a solution, and all the necessary trucking registrations can be renewed by the end of month.