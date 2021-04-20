Ottawa police in 'observation' phase to keep hold of downtown core

Ottawa police are now in an "observation" phase of their response to the weeks-long protests that paralyzed the downtown core, as all vehicles and protesters have been moved out of the core.

Interim Chief Steve Bell told a special meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board Thursday the operation is not over with rural camps of protesters now formed. Police continue to monitor those camps and receive intelligence on their operations. The plan now, he said, is to make sure groups of protesters don't get back into the city's core.

The long weekend saw police from many provinces drive people from the streets they had been occupying for weeks.

As of Monday, police had arrested 191 people for their alleged roles in the occupation of streets around Parliament Hill that stretched into residential areas. Police told the board Thursday 122 of those arrested are facing criminal charges for participating in the convoy, which first reached the capital in the last weekend of January.

Acting Deputy Chief Paul Burnett told the board Ottawa police received more than 2,100 calls for service related to the demonstrations. Police have launched 400 criminal investigations, with 15 of those being probed for hate or bias motives.

There were also 4,200 provincial offence notices issued during the operation, including parking and traffic tickets.

The number of calls to the 911 emergency line jumped up 400 per cent, most of which were a concerted effort to jam up police lines to disrupt service, Burnett said.

Police said while the occupation was happening they were prepared to investigate and charge people in the months after it ended once it was safer to do so.

City businesses, services and streets have been slowly reopening. All Ottawa River bridges are open again; police are still controlling access to the area bordered by Laurier Avenue, Bronson Avenue, the Rideau Canal and Parliament Hill.

The city's state of emergency remains in place. The federal and provincial states of emergency have ended, though Ontario is keeping some emergency powers.

More to come.