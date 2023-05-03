Physiotherapist facing 4 sexual assault charges
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old physiotherapist has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.
Vikramjeet 'Vikram' Singh, 33, arrested last week
In a news release, they said Vikramjeet "Vikram" Singh was arrested April 23 following a sexual assault investigation.
They didn't say where he was working or when the investigation began.
Police did say the investigation continues and they believe there could be more victims.