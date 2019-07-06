Ottawa Police have increased their presence in the ByWard Market on weekends following the deaths of three men, all gunned down since mid-April, but critics say that's not enough to counter ongoing violence.

An additional 12 to 18 officers started patrolling the downtown on foot and on bikes Friday. Their patrols happen during the day and evening.

Police presence is usually bolstered during the summer in Ottawa, but there are more officers patrolling the ByWard Market this year than in the past because of an increase in gun violence, said Inspector Trish Ferguson.

"We've been hearing from residents and business owners that they like to see more of us in the market," she said.

"In the last few months we've had some increase in terms of brazen shootings and acts of violence that leave people uneasy about coming down here, so we've increased our numbers."

Two of the men killed in the ByWard Market were shot to death within a month of each other. The shootings happened just two blocks apart.

Local hip-hop artist Markland Campbell, 42,was shot on June 7, while Ryan Kabuya-Ntumba, 21, was gunned down on Canada Day.

Police have laid charges in Campbell's case, but Kabuya-Ntumba's killer has yet to be apprehended.

In April, an Edmonton man was charged after Emilio Jimenez, 25, was killed on York Street.

The foot and bike patrol officers are doing proactive policing by cracking down on open liquor on the streets, disorderly conduct and aggressive panhandling, said Ferguson.

But the councillor for Rideau-Vanier believes increased police visibility on the weekends and during the summer isn't enough. In an interview with Radio-Canada, Mathieu Fleury called for additional officers seven days a week from St. Patrick's Day until Halloween.

Some business owners in the ByWard Market have also called on the city to install CCTV cameras, a move that Mayor Jim Watson supports.

When asked if Ottawa police consider the installation of surveillance cameras a good idea, Ferguson acknowledged that camera footage does help police solve crimes but admits that the research into whether CCTV prevents crime is inconclusive.

"The studies are mixed as to whether or not they prevent crime, but certainly as an investigative tool after a crime, it's always something we look at," she said.

"In terms of whether we would recommend or promote them — I don't think that's our place to do that."