Paramedic employee charged with making fake COVID-19 vaccine proof

Ottawa police have laid forgery charges against an employee with the city's paramedic service, alleging he faked his proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Police said in a news release they got a tip last week from the city that an Ottawa Paramedic Service employee in an unspecified job had submitted a fraudulent vaccination certificate.

The paramedic service's professional standards section said it found the worker falsely said he had received two COVID-19 vaccine doses by submitting forged documents, according to police.

A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges including forgery and uttering a forged document.

The Ottawa police fraud unit is taking information on fake vaccination documents at 613-236-1222 extension 5492.