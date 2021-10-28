Paramedic employee charged with making fake COVID-19 vaccine proof
Ottawa police have laid forgery charges against an employee with the city's paramedic service, alleging he faked his proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Police allege he forged proof of full COVID-19 vaccination
Police said in a news release they got a tip last week from the city that an Ottawa Paramedic Service employee in an unspecified job had submitted a fraudulent vaccination certificate.
The paramedic service's professional standards section said it found the worker falsely said he had received two COVID-19 vaccine doses by submitting forged documents, according to police.
A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges including forgery and uttering a forged document.
The Ottawa police fraud unit is taking information on fake vaccination documents at 613-236-1222 extension 5492.