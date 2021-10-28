Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Paramedic employee charged with making fake COVID-19 vaccine proof

Ottawa police have laid forgery charges against an employee with the city's paramedic service, alleging he faked his proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Police allege he forged proof of full COVID-19 vaccination

CBC News ·
Ottawa police did not say what kind of job a 30-year-old man accused of submitting forged COVID-19 vaccine proof was doing with the Ottawa Paramedic Service. (CBC)

Ottawa police have laid forgery charges against an employee with the city's paramedic service, alleging he faked his proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Police said in a news release they got a tip last week from the city that an Ottawa Paramedic Service employee in an unspecified job had submitted a fraudulent vaccination certificate.

The paramedic service's professional standards section said it found the worker falsely said he had received two COVID-19 vaccine doses by submitting forged documents, according to police.

A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges including forgery and uttering a forged document.

The Ottawa police fraud unit is taking information on fake vaccination documents at 613-236-1222 extension 5492.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now