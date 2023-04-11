Sleep, sugar and potty training: Ottawa police release list of outrageous 911 calls

Ottawa police are reminding residents why it's important to reserve 911 calls for emergencies.

On Tuesday, the force released its annual list of some of the most outrageous calls 911 agents have received while on duty.

"We want to emphasize to the public that we will always be there for you if you are in crisis and need help from police. When in doubt, always give us a call," communications inspector Russell Lucas said in a news release.

"We also ask residents to use common sense when making a call to 911."

Ottawa police dispatchers handled 667,000 calls for service in 2021 and said the volume of calls is returning to normal levels post-pandemic.

"We can help them do their jobs by only using 911 when it's warranted," Lucas said.

Here are some examples of outrageous calls 911 agents have received:

A person called 911 upset that her spouse wouldn't keep to the agreed schedule of who gets to sleep alone in the master bedroom and wanted police to intervene

Another person called 911 wanting the barista arrested for putting sugar in their coffee, as they felt it was done maliciously.

An upset five-year-old called because her three-year-old sister wasn't learning how to potty train properly. When asked to go to her mom or dad, she replied she wasn't allowed to go outside because her dad was mowing the lawn.

Police release the list to coincide with National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.