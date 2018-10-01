Ottawa police allowed to use cannabis off-duty

Ottawa police officers will be allowed to consume cannabis when they're off-duty, once the drug becomes legal in Ontario.

At an Ottawa Police Services Board meeting on Monday, the force adopted fit-for-duty guidelines related to cannabis use.

The guidelines go beyond just using the drug, and touch on the overall physical, social and emotional state of officers.

This is the first time the force has spoken publicly about what officers will be permitted to do while off-duty once the drug becomes legal in the province on Oct. 17.

Bell on pot policy for police. <a href="https://t.co/K8rElH7A4J">pic.twitter.com/K8rElH7A4J</a> —@matthewkupfer

Deputy Chief Steve Bell said the force considered banning cannabis use both on-duty and off-, but determined that since it's becoming legal, they can't stop officers from using it.

Officers will be able to use the substance on their own time, but can't come to work high, he said.

Calgary police ban cannabis

Police forces across the country, and the Canadian Armed Forces, have been working on policies for their members.

Along with Ottawa police, RCMP and military members will be allowed to light up when off-duty.

So far, only the Calgary Police Service has stated that its members won't be allowed to use cannabis even while off-duty.