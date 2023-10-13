Ottawa police officer that started support group after being injured in line of duty dies

Robin Easey, a former Ottawa police officer celebrated for his service and work supporting officers living with workplace trauma, has died. He was 70 years old.

Almost 40 years ago, Easey was left partially paralyzed, legally blind and suffering a brain injury after responding to a robbery at the Bayshore Shopping Centre.

Following the incident, he was one of seven officers to found Robin's Blue Circle, a peer-support group for officers who had been involved in a shooting while on duty.

Syd Gravelle, a retired staff sergeant with the Ottawa Police Service, was one of those seven officers.

"It was the first of its kind," he told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning following Easey's death.

"We all wanted to honour and show appreciation for the fact that Robin was willing to participate in the group," he said, remembering Easey would often, with humility, challenge the decision to name the group after him.

Ralph Erfle and Robin Easy were 27 and 30 years old when they were shot at Bayshore Shopping Centre in 1984. (CBC archives)

The call that changed his life

Easey and his colleague Ralph Erfle were young officers with the Nepean police force when they were called to an incident at the Bayshore Shopping Centre on Sept. 1, 1984.

"We responded to a suspicious persons call, which is very routine in policing," Erfle told CBC News in 2018.

What was expected to be routine turned out to be life-changing.

When the officers pulled up to the scene, they were unaware of several armed men waiting with plans to rob a truck delivering $1 million to the Toronto Dominion Bank.

Suddenly Easey and Erfle were caught in a hail of bullets.

Erfle was hit in the jaw and femur, causing non life-threatening injuries from which he made a full recovery. He returned to active duty soon after the shooting. But a bullet to the back of Easey's neck almost took his life.

While his recovery was better than doctors had first believed to be possible, he needed a wheelchair for the rest of his life and spoke with slurred speech.

Both officers later received medals of bravery for their role in the events of that day.

In 2018, Easey and Erfle were honoured with intersecting streets named after them in Barrhaven.

After the shooting, Easey remained in a wheelchair. (CBC)

'A true hero'

In 1988, only a few years after that fateful day, Easey co-founded Robin's Blue Circle.

"At those times we didn't have employee assistance programs, we didn't have wellness programs. Trauma was not seen as something that we needed to react to," Gravelle said.

"We were basically told in those days, 'Suck it up and and get to work. It's part and parcel of the job and you just need to keep going.'"

Gravelle described this as an isolating experience.

"We struggled with that as individuals but we thought we were the only ones who struggled with it as individuals because you just didn't talk about those things."

He remembers the first time the group met.

"We basically just started talking to each other," he said.

"Right away there was immediate awareness of commonality and the bond we had with each other for having survived such traumatic events."

Gravelle said the founding of this group was groundbreaking for its time.

Ottawa Morning 6:50 Remembering Robin Easey Featured Video Former Ottawa police officer Robin Easey has passed away. He was seriously wounded by an armed robber in 1984, and went on to form a peer support group for officers who have shot someone or been shot themselves while on the job.

The network still exists today, and has members across the country.

The impact of Easey's legacy is not lost on members of Ottawa's policing community.

"From the Ottawa policing family the name Robin Easey will never be forgotten," said Matthew Cox, president of the Ottawa Police Association.

"He is the definition of a true hero."