Ottawa police officer charged with sexual assault

Ottawa police Const. Sharmarke Ali has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement after an alleged incident reported last month by an 18-year-old woman.

The woman told police in April she was approached by a stranger on Rideau Street at about 3 a.m. on April 13.

Ottawa police said Ali was off duty at the time, but released no more information about the incident.

Ali, 32, was arrested Friday morning by the Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit, and has been suspended.

Ottawa police have launched an internal investigation through its professional standards unit.

They also contacted Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, which has a mandate to investigate allegations of sexual assault involving police officers, but the SIU has decided to leave the case to Ottawa police.

Ali was released from custody without conditions and is expected back in court June 6.