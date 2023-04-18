Ottawa cop pleads guilty to criminal charges, resigns, gets house arrest and curfew

An Ottawa police officer who was facing 26 criminal charges including breach of trust, aggravated assault and sexual assault quietly pleaded guilty to six of them last month, resigned from the force and received a nine-month conditional sentence of house arrest and a curfew.

Staff Sgt. William Hinterberger was first charged by his own police force in October 2019.

The 15 charges against him included sexual assault, assault, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, confinement, breach of trust by sharing a confidential Ottawa police intelligence report, several charges of possessing firearms without a licence, distributing an intimate image without consent, and damage to property under $5,000, all for incidents alleged to have occurred from September 2015 to September 2019.

The victim's identity is protected by a publication ban.

Hinterberger was then arrested twice for allegedly breaching orders a total of 11 times, first in November 2019 and again in January 2020.

He was one of several high-ranking Ottawa police officers named by CBC's The Fifth Estate in a 2021 story about sexism in the force.

Trial had been set to begin last month

A trial lasting several weeks was due to begin March 27, more than three years after charges were first laid against him, in Ottawa's Superior Court of Justice.

Instead, on that day Hinterberger pleaded guilty to and was convicted of six of the 26 charges he faced: assault, assault causing bodily harm, breach of trust, possessing a firearm without a licence and two counts of failing to comply with release orders.

Some of the details were first reported by the Ottawa Citizen.

Justice John Johnston, who normally presides elsewhere in Ontario, handed down a nine-month conditional sentence that includes six months of house arrest and three months of curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with some exceptions.

After Hinterberger's house arrest and curfew, he will spend two years on a peace bond starting in December.

Hinterberger — who was represented by defence lawyers Richard Addelman and Samantha Robinson — was also ordered to pay a $1,200 victim surcharge within six months: $200 for each of the six counts he was convicted of. He is banned from possessing firearms for 10 years and was also ordered to submit a DNA sample.

The Crown was Julien Lalande.

Case 'disconcerting,' Ontario police association says

In a brief emailed statement, an Ottawa police spokesperson wrote that Hinterberger resigned from the force the same day he pleaded guilty to the charges, and that his resignation took effect March 26.

Matthew Cox, president of the Ottawa police union, wrote in an email that its members work hard to keep Ottawa safe, and that the Ottawa Police Association does not condone criminal behaviour by anyone.

"Mr. Hinterberger has plead guilty and resigned from policing so no further comment will be made on this matter," Cox added.

"This case is disconcerting and we're glad to see the individual will be held responsible and that they have resigned," said Mélanie Richer, a spokesperson for the Police Association of Ontario, which represents sworn and civilian personnel across the province.

Before resigning, Hinterberger had been suspended from duty with pay since September 2019. According to the Ontario Sunshine List, he was paid a total salary of $428,274 from 2020 to 2022, including a nearly 22-per-cent raise in 2022.

CBC News requested comment from Hinterberger through his lawyer, but did not receive a response.