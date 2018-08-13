New
Ottawa police officer charged after 2-vehicle crash
An Ottawa Police Service constable is facing a criminal charge for refusing to provide a blood sample after a two-vehicle collision in Smiths Falls.
Off-duty constable refused to provide blood sample following collision in Smiths Falls
An Ottawa Police Service constable is facing a criminal charge for refusing to provide a blood sample after a two-vehicle collision in Smiths Falls earlier this month.
Leeds County OPP charged Const. John Dorsch following the collision, which occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 6.
Dorsch was off duty at the time of the crash.
The Ottawa Police Service's professional standards section is investigating.