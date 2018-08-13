Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police officer charged after 2-vehicle crash
Ottawa police officer charged after 2-vehicle crash

An Ottawa Police Service constable is facing a criminal charge for refusing to provide a blood sample after a two-vehicle collision in Smiths Falls.

An Ottawa Police Service constable is facing a criminal charge for refusing to provide a blood sample after a two-vehicle collision in Smiths Falls earlier this month.

Leeds County OPP charged Const. John Dorsch following the collision, which occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 6. 

Dorsch was off duty at the time of the crash.

The Ottawa Police Service's professional standards section is investigating.

