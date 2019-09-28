Ottawa police officer found dead at police headquarters

An Ottawa police officer was found dead Friday evening at police headquarters in what police are calling a non-suspicious death.

Police confirmed the tragic incident late in the evening in an email to CBC News.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we lost one of our own this evening," reads a statement from Const. Amy Gagnon. "This is heart-breaking for all of us."

The force would not reveal information about the officer's experience or age. The SIU, the provincial police watchdog, is not investigating the incident.

The police said they are providing assistance to the officer's family and to other officers.

"We are working to support the family and our members following this tragedy. Supports for our members have been increased with support personnel in locations across the city."

Peter Sloly, who has been announced as the next chief of the force, expressed his condolences to the officer's family online.

My family and I extend our deepest personal condolences to the <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> for the tragic loss of one of its members <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThoughtsAndPrayers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThoughtsAndPrayers</a> <a href="https://t.co/cOEaDPwEOR">https://t.co/cOEaDPwEOR</a> —@SlolyServes

The death comes close to the five-year anniversary of the suicide of another officer. Staff-Sgt. Kal Ghadban took his own life at police headquarters on Sept. 28, 2014.

Need help? Here are some mental health resources: