Ottawa police officer charged in 'domestic situation'

An Ottawa police officer has been charged with multiple criminal charges in what police are calling an alleged "domestic situation."

The officer, who has been suspended from duty, is facing more than a dozen charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The officer has also been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, mischief and distribution of an intimate image without consent.

Police are not naming the officer to protect the victim's identity.

According to police, the charges relate to off-duty behaviour between 2015 and 2018, and the investigation remains active.