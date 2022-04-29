Ottawa police officer suspended, charged after alleged domestic violence

An Ottawa police officer has been suspended and charged with several criminal offences allegedly related to domestic violence.

In a news release, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said the officer — whose name they are not releasing to protect the victim's privacy — was charged on Friday in relation to alleged incidents of intimate partner violence between 2014 and 2022.

Police said those offences were reported to the service earlier this year, and its professional standards unit investigated.

The officer has been charged with sexual assault, assault, criminal harassment and voyeurism.

OPS said the officer's offences don't fall within the jurisdiction of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit — the watchdog tasked with investigating police actions that end in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault.

The officer is currently suspended, police said, and was released on a promise to appear in court.