Ottawa police officer charged with assault, uttering threats

Ontario Provincial Police have charged an Ottawa police officer with assault and uttering death threats in relation to an alleged domestic incident on Sunday.

The unnamed male officer was off duty at the time, Ottawa police said. He was arrested without incident.

The Ottawa Police Service's professional standards section has now launched its own investigation. Police said they won't release the officer's name to protect the identity of the complainant.

Ottawa police wouldn't comment further, and wouldn't say whether the officer has been suspended.