Ottawa police's Rideau Centre hub may not open to public until at least 2025

The Ottawa Police Service's new downtown hub may not open to the public until at least 2025, the force's chief says.

Earlier this year, the OPS announced its future "neighbourhood operations centre" would give officers a space to meet and collaborate with community groups. The 3,000-square-foot facility will be located in the Rideau Centre.

According to a report presented Monday at the Ottawa Police Services Board (OPSB), the OPS will take possession of the space in March 2024, with a target of being fully operational by spring 2024.

But the facility won't be open to the public for at least 12 to 18 months after that, police chief Eric Stubbs told media ahead of the board meeting.

"Staffing limitations" account for that, according to the report.

The centre will not be a police station, the report went on to state. Officers will "come and go as they coordinate operations, hold briefings, process reports, access the OPS computer system and host community meetings."

Stubbs added that the centre will help officers "strategize on how best to manage the people that need that assistance or are of concern in the market."

He's expected to give an update on the centre in April.