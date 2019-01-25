Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police say case of missing woman now a homicide investigation

Ottawa police say case of missing woman now a homicide investigation

Ottawa police announced the case of a missing woman from Igloolik, Nunavut is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say one in custody in case, set to appear in court Saturday

CBC News ·
Police announced late Friday that Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq's disappearance is being treated as a homicide. (Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa police have announced the case of a missing woman from Igloolik, Nunavut is being investigated as a homicide.

Police released few details late Friday, but said the case of Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq, 37, is now considered a homicide and one person was in custody.

The person police have in custody is expected to appear in court Saturday.

Kublu-Iqqittuq was last seen on Jan. 10 and police had circulated her picture earlier this week saying the investigation suggested her disappearance may have involved foul play.

The woman was reported missing around the same time as her daughter, who has since been located in Toronto.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us