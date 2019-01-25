Ottawa police say case of missing woman now a homicide investigation

Ottawa police have announced the case of a missing woman from Igloolik, Nunavut is being investigated as a homicide.

Police released few details late Friday, but said the case of Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq, 37, is now considered a homicide and one person was in custody.

The person police have in custody is expected to appear in court Saturday.

Kublu-Iqqittuq was last seen on Jan. 10 and police had circulated her picture earlier this week saying the investigation suggested her disappearance may have involved foul play.

The woman was reported missing around the same time as her daughter, who has since been located in Toronto.