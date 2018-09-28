Ottawa police seek help to find at-risk missing elderly man

Jose Rey is 85 years old and has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 27. (Ottawa police )

Ottawa police are hoping the public can help find a 85-year-old, at-risk man who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Jose Rey was last seen in the area of 936 Vances Side Rd. near Dunrobin in rural west Ottawa.

He has medical needs and is deemed a high-risk missing person.

Rey is described by police as a Hispanic man, approximately five feet four inches tall, and 170 pounds. He is balding with short graying hair.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt with light green stripes, as well as light blue pants. He shuffles when he walks, is hunched over, and has limited hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2912.