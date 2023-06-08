Lawsuit continues 9 years after police training incident gone wrong

An explosion injured two Ottawa police officers and three paramedics nine years ago during a training exercise gone wrong, sparking a saga that would lead to a $3.35M lawsuit against the Ottawa Police Services Board, as well as current and former members of the police executive.

That lawsuit, which continues to wind its way through the courts, was launched in 2017 by former Ottawa police Staff Sgt. Martin Rukavina, along with his wife and three sons.

The family is seeking damages from defendants including the police board, former police chief Charles Bordeleau and other members of the police executive including Jeffrey Kilcollins, Michael Belanger, Larry McNally and Christopher Rheaume. John and Jane Doe are also listed as defendants.

Rukavina claims he "was wrongfully charged with criminal negligence" by the defendants after the explosion in 2014, but nearly six years after filing the suit, the process remains in a stalemate.

Lawyers representing both the plaintiffs and defendants declined to comment, as the matter was still before the courts.

"We as the association have and continue to support the Rukavina family and are hopeful this case is completed in a timely fashion with a positive result," read a statement from Matthew Cox, who heads the union representing Ottawa police officers, the Ottawa Police Association.

Below is a timeline of events that lead to this point.

2014: The explosion

On June 18, 2014, two police officers and three paramedics were injured in an explosion during an armed-hostage training exercise in Kanata.

The incident prompted investigations by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Ontario's Ministry of Labour.

Three paramedics and two police officers were injured during a forced-entry training exercise at a March Road home in June 2014. (CBC)

Months later a scathing letter with an Ottawa police letterhead and signed by anonymous "constables of the Ottawa police tactical unit" was sent to the SIU, the police board and CBC questioning Rukavina's leadership skills.

The letter also accused him of ignoring earlier concerns raised about where officers and paramedics were positioned in the exercise, saying he ordered personnel closer to the explosives.

2015 and 2016: Charges laid, then stayed in court

By the following year, Rukavina was transferred out of the tactical unit to patrol services and ultimately charged, along with two other officers, of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and breach of duty regarding the explosive substance.

The province's Ministry of Labour laid 10 charges of its own against the City of Ottawa and the police board in relation to the incident.

But in 2016, the charges against Rukavina were abandoned in court.

The Crown pointed to inconsistencies in how police officers were trained, which raised questions during the investigation about whether the officers were negligent or simply following accepted practices.

2017: Rukavina files civil suit

Rukavina filed his civil suit in 2017 and, in his statement of claim, he said tensions were present from the moment he took command of the tactical unit in 2014, replacing Kilcollins.

He said he was "viewed as an outsider," and it "caused tension and resentment with these members and with Kilcollins," all exacerbated when Rukavina accidentally "damaged a private business run by Kilcollins."

The business in question, he said, was a privately-run training course centred around operational planning and leadership that two tactical unit members were asking police to pay for. Given this was a training course that could have been taught in-house by police, Rukavina flagged the expense requests to his superior. He then learned Kilcollins had already been warned of ethical concerns surrounding conflicts of interest.

The expenses were refused and Kilcollins was verbally reprimanded, according to the suit.

"Kilcollins has harboured a grudge against Inspector Ford and against Rukavina ever since, as have members of the Tactical Unit loyal to Kilcollins," the lawsuit claimed.

The suit said members of the tactical unit, including Kilcollins, Belanger and McNally launched "a systematic campaign" after the explosion, calling into question Rukavina's leadership through a "Non-Confidence Memorandum" and the "defamatory" letter sent to the SIU and CBC. It said both falsely claimed to represent the perspectives of the entire tactical unit.

The lawsuit claimed Kilcollins, Belanger and McNally also provided false statements in the SIU investigation about the incident, specifically about how the explosive was prepared.

The suit said all this was done to "publicly discredit and humiliate" him and place pressure on the SIU to lay charges.

"The combined effect of the malicious campaign, resulting criminal charges, and the actions of OPS command had a devastating psychological impact on Rukavina," said the lawsuit.

Former chief Charles Bordeleau is one of several people listed in the civil suit, along with other current and former members of the Ottawa police tactical unit and executive command. (Laura Osman/CBC)

2019-2021: Case dismissed, then restored

The plaintiffs in turn filed a motion to dismiss Rukavina's claim, saying it should be handled internally by Ottawa police. In 2019 a judge sided with them, finding the complaint was "workplace centred," and under the jurisdiction of the collective agreement and Police Services Act.

Rukavina appealed to the Supreme Court where he won in 2021. His lawsuit was restored and Ottawa police was ordered to pay $10,000 in costs.

Later that year, the police board and the other defendants would finally file their statement of defence, denying Rukavina's claims including that they had any input into the SIU's investigation, or that they had anything to do with the letter calling into question Rukavina's leadership.

"These defendants state that, at all material times, Bordeleau, Kilcollins, Belanger, McNally, Rheaume, and all other involved employees of the Ottawa Police Services Board, exercised their duties and responsibilities as police officers in a reasonable manner without any negligence, breach of duty, or intentional misconduct," it reads.

The statement of defence was the last significant movement in the case.

As it stands, the suit is crawling through procedural steps and there is no further court date set.