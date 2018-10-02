Canada-wide warrant issued for missing inmate

Kootoo Quaraq is currently being sought by the Ontario Provincial Police. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the public's help locating an inmate who disappeared from an Ottawa correctional facility while on day parole.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Kootoo Quaraq, 49, wanted for an alleged parole breach. He's serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

Quaraq is described as an Indigenous male, approximately five-feet-six-inches tall and 125 pounds. He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Quaraq is known to frequent Montreal and Ottawa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the provincial R.O.P.E. squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673.