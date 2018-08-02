Ottawa police seek missing 14-year-old boy

Ottawa Police are hoping the public can help them find a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jaedon Thibeault was last seen on July 28 near Place d'Orléans Drive and St. Joseph Boulevard.

He is described as five-foot-four inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, with medium-length blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green sweater, black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone who may have seen him is being asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.