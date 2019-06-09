Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of local hip-hop artist

An 18-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an Ottawa hip-hop artist who was shot and killed Friday night in the ByWard Market.

Donald Musselman appeared in court via video from the Ottawa police station Sunday morning and is charged in the death of 42-year-old Markland Campbell.

Markland Campbell, also known as Jahiant Jahh, was part of the Ottawa hip-hop group Half Size Giants. The group has identified the 41-year-old as the man shot and killed on June 7, 2019, in the ByWard Market. (Supplied by Half Size Giants)

No weapon has been recovered and there was no apparent link to street gang, however, Mussleman was known to police, Major Crimes Unit Detective Guy Seguin said.

Musselman was arrested early Saturday morning, he said.

Musselman's been ordered not to contact a number of people, including family members of Campbell.

It's unclear if Campbell and Mussleman knew each other, Seguin said. The detective wouldn't say how many times the victim was shot.

Witnesses had told CBC News they heard two gunshots Friday.

Musselman's expected to reappear in court June 13.

More to come