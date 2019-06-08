1 person dead after shooting in ByWard Market Friday

Ottawa police are investigating after a man died following a shooting in the ByWard Market Friday night.

Police say they still don't have a suspect in custody.

Investigators have cleared the scene following an investigation into last night's shooting.

ByWard Market Square was closed between George Street and York Street until mid-morning Saturday.

Investigators have cleared from the scene in ByWard Market. Roads & businesses are open. Thank you for your patience. If you have any information with regards to last night's shooting, pls contact Ottawa Police Major Crime Section or Crime Stoppers

Ottawa Police responded at 9:30 p.m. Friday, and came upon a critically injured man at the corner of ByWard Market Square and York Street.

The man was then taken to the Ottawa Hospital.

Insp. Patricia Ferguson said officers were called to the scene shortly after the shots were fired.

"We have officers looking into locating the suspect and any other witnesses," she said.

She said they believe the shooting took place closer to George Street along ByWard Market Square and the victim collapsed at York Street.

Ottawa police continue to investigate following a fatal shooting in the ByWard Market. (Submitted )

"The victim was in one location and then moved to another where he was subsequently found on the ground."

Officers with the guns and gang unit were on the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.