Ottawa police investigating city's 2nd homicide of 2020

The suspicious death of a man in the city's east end Monday is now considered a homicide, Ottawa police confirmed Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Jason Saunders of Ottawa.

Officers discovered the body in an eighth-floor apartment at a building on Cummings Avenue Monday afternoon. The force's major crime unit led the investigation.

A post-mortem to determine the nature of the death was scheduled for Tuesday.

Saunders's death marks Ottawa's second homicide of 2020, after 18-year-old Manyok Akol was killed in January inside a Gilmour Street Airbnb.

Police continue to investigate both killings and are asking anyone with information to contact the major crime unit.