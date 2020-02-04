Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police investigating city's 2nd homicide of 2020
Ottawa·New

The suspicious death of a man in the city’s east end Monday is now considered a homicide, Ottawa police said Tuesday. 

Jason Saunders, 45, found dead in Cummings Avenue apartment Monday

CBC News ·
Police discovered the body of Jason Saunders on Monday afternoon in an eighth-floor apartment at Cyrville Towers at 1177 Cummings Ave. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Jason Saunders of Ottawa.

Officers discovered the body in an eighth-floor apartment at a building on Cummings Avenue Monday afternoon. The force's major crime unit led the investigation.

A post-mortem to determine the nature of the death was scheduled for Tuesday.

Saunders's death marks Ottawa's second homicide of 2020, after 18-year-old Manyok Akol was killed in January inside a Gilmour Street Airbnb.

Police continue to investigate both killings and are asking anyone with information to contact the major crime unit. 

