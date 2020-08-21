Skip to Main Content
Man shot, killed overnight in Britannia area

Shooting occurred just after midnight, police say

Ottawa police say a shooting at this apartment building at 2881 Richmond Rd. just after midnight on Aug. 21, 2020, has left one man dead. (CBC)

Police say they are investigating the overnight shooting death of a man at an apartment building in the Britannia area.

Officers responded to 2881 Richmond Rd. at around 12:10 a.m. after receiving a call about an unconscious male, the Ottawa Police Service said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

 

