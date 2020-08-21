Man shot, killed overnight in Britannia area
Ottawa police say they are investigating the overnight shooting death of a man at an apartment in the Britannia area.
Shooting occurred just after midnight, police say
Police say they are investigating the overnight shooting death of a man at an apartment building in the Britannia area.
Officers responded to 2881 Richmond Rd. at around 12:10 a.m. after receiving a call about an unconscious male, the Ottawa Police Service said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.