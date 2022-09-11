Ottawa police investigating Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police are investigating the death of a Nepean woman.
1 person in custody, police say
Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 0 to 100 block of Woodvale Green, a street in Nepean.
One person is in custody, police said.
The Ottawa Police Service's homicide unit is investigating.
A police spokesperson said no more details will be released at this time.
