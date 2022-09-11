Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Ottawa police investigating Nepean woman's death

Ottawa police are investigating the death of a Nepean woman.

1 person in custody, police say

CBC News ·
The Ottawa Police Service's homicide unit is investigating the death of a Nepean woman. (CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating the death of a Nepean woman.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 0 to 100 block of Woodvale Green, a street in Nepean.

One person is in custody, police said.

The Ottawa Police Service's homicide unit is investigating.

A police spokesperson said no more details will be released at this time.

More to come...

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now