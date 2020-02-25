Ottawa police chief cancels 'universally disliked' policy

Ottawa's police chief has cancelled an internal policy that forcibly rotated members in and out of jobs that he says was universally disliked.

The "Sworn Fixed Term Transfer Program" effectively created a "shelf life" on different roles within the police service, according to the head of the police union.

Chief Peter Sloly said in an internal email the process is immediately cancelled and a new system come in.

"It's clear that it's almost a universally disliked and untrusted system," Sloly said ahead of Monday afternoon's police services board meeting at City Hall.

"Therefore, it's encumbent on myself and the organization to make the best attempt we can to make it better for the most people possible," said Sloly.

Since he became police chief in October, Sloly has taken aim at a number of issues within the police force in an effort to improve morale.

The internal transfer program was first introduced under former police chief Vern White and different versions of it have been in effect since.

Policy had 'pros and cons'

The rotation policy meant members were moved to a different role after a number of years, according to Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association.

Skof said the moves benefited some and frustrated others.

Matt Skof is the president of the Ottawa Police Association. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"People were doing quite well and then by this artificial construct of a policy, were moved back to patrol or moved to another section that was outside their expertise," said Skof.

"Then on the other side, there were members who wanted to go to the sections. So there were benefits, pros and cons of the program from both sides depending on where that member lay in their career."

Sloly said in the internal email that management will develop a temporary transfer process before bringing in something more permanent.