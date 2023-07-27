Content
Ottawa police intercept Ferrari, Range Rover being loaded into shipping container

An officer spotted "suspicious activity" while on patrol in the Ramsayville Road area in Gloucester, Tuesday afternoon. 

Police stopped a tow truck loading 2 stolen vehicles into a shipping container in east Ottawa

A red Ferrari.
Ottawa police discovered a Ferrari, originally reported stolen from Toronto. (Ottawa Police)

Ottawa police stopped a tow truck loading two stolen vehicles into a shipping container in east Ottawa Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release issued Thursday.

At the scene, police discovered a Ferrari, originally reported stolen from Toronto, and a Range Rover, reported stolen from Peel Region.

A black Range Rover.
Ottawa police also discovered a Range Rover, originally reported stolen from Peel Region. (Ottawa Police)

A 40-year-old suspect was arrested fleeing the scene and charged for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The incident is similar to several cases of stolen cars in eastern Canada being shipped for sale overseas. 

 

