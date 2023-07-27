Ottawa police intercept Ferrari, Range Rover being loaded into shipping container
An officer spotted "suspicious activity" while on patrol in the Ramsayville Road area in Gloucester, Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa police stopped a tow truck loading two stolen vehicles into a shipping container in east Ottawa Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release issued Thursday.
At the scene, police discovered a Ferrari, originally reported stolen from Toronto, and a Range Rover, reported stolen from Peel Region.
A 40-year-old suspect was arrested fleeing the scene and charged for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
The incident is similar to several cases of stolen cars in eastern Canada being shipped for sale overseas.