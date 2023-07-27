Ottawa police intercept Ferrari, Range Rover being loaded into shipping container

Ottawa police stopped a tow truck loading two stolen vehicles into a shipping container in east Ottawa Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release issued Thursday.

An officer spotted "suspicious activity" while on patrol in the Ramsayville Road area in Gloucester, Tuesday afternoon.

At the scene, police discovered a Ferrari, originally reported stolen from Toronto, and a Range Rover, reported stolen from Peel Region.

A 40-year-old suspect was arrested fleeing the scene and charged for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The incident is similar to several cases of stolen cars in eastern Canada being shipped for sale overseas.