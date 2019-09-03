Ottawa police inspector withdraws discrimination complaint

An Ottawa police inspector who claimed he'd been passed over for promotion because of the colour of his skin has withdrawn his discrimination complaint, according to his lawyer.

Insp. Samir Bhatnagar filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) in 2017, claiming former chief Charles Bordeleau denied him promotion to superintendent because of racial bias.

During the hearing in June, Bordeleau, who had retired a month earlier, testified Bhatnagar was "not the right person for the job," and said it was his insubordination — not his race — that prevented him from attaining the force's third-highest rank.

The hearing was adjourned in June, and was scheduled to resume this week.

In an email to CBC on Tuesday, Bhatnagar's lawyer, Paul Champ, wrote: "Samir has withdrawn his allegations of discrimination contained in his HRTO Application. The parties have resolved the matter to their mutual satisfaction and everyone is moving forward."

Neither Champ nor the Ottawa Police Service would comment further. CBC also reached out to Bhatnagar on Tuesday, but he has not responded.