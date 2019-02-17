Ottawa police find human remains in search for Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq

Ottawa police say they've found human remains at the Trail Road landfill while searching for the body of Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq, who was last seen Jan. 11.

In a tweet, police said the remains were found Sunday morning and that an autopsy had been scheduled. An identity has not yet been confirmed.

Susan Kuplu Homicide Update: Officers searching the Trail Road Landfill recovered human remains this morning. The coroner has attended the scene and an autopsy will be scheduled. —@OttawaPolice

Kublu-Iqqittuq's daughter, 18-year-old Lennese Kublu, has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body in relation to the case.

A second person, 28-year-old Dwight Brown, who family have identified as Kublu's ex-boyfriend, is also facing the same charges.

The two women were originally reported missing together, though police later found the daughter in Toronto.

Police had been asking for the public's help in finding Kublu-Iqqittuq, releasing video footage of the woman walking near Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue the day before she disappeared.

They later announced her disappearance was being investigated as a homicide, and focused their search efforts on the Trail Road landfill. The search was halted once due to adverse weather conditions, but resumed on Feb. 11.