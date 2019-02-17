Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police find human remains in search for Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq
Ottawa police say they've found human remains at the Trail Road landfill while searching for the body of Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq, who was last seen January 11.

Ottawa police search the Trail Road landfill for Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq's body. Police announced Feb. 17 that investigators had found human remains at the site. (Charles Bordeleau/Ottawa Police Services)

Ottawa police say they've found human remains at the Trail Road landfill while searching for the body of Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq, who was last seen Jan. 11. 

In a tweet, police said the remains were found Sunday morning and that an autopsy had been scheduled. An identity has not yet been confirmed. 

Kublu-Iqqittuq's daughter, 18-year-old Lennese Kublu, has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body in relation to the case. 

A second person, 28-year-old Dwight Brown, who family have identified as Kublu's ex-boyfriend, is also facing the same charges. 

The two women were originally reported missing together, though police later found the daughter in Toronto. 

Police had been asking for the public's help in finding Kublu-Iqqittuq, releasing video footage of the woman walking near Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue the day before she disappeared. 

They later announced her disappearance was being investigated as a homicide, and focused their search efforts on the Trail Road landfill. The search was halted once due to adverse weather conditions, but resumed on Feb. 11.

