Ottawa police investigate potential discovery of human leg at recycling plant

Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of what appears to be a human leg at a recycling plant on Sheffield Road, CBC News has learned.

Police tweeted Friday afternoon they were on scene in the 2800 block of Sheffield Road conducting a police investigation at a business, but refused to specify what that investigation was.

Sources say the business is the Cascades Recovery recycling centre at 2811 Sheffield Rd., just off Walkley Road near Highway 417.

More to come.