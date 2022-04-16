Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Police identify elderly victim of Good Friday homicide

Ottawa police are investigating the death of an elderly man on Friday afternoon. A 69-year-old Ottawa man is in custody.

Richard Rushford, 87, was found dead by officers Friday afternoon

CBC News ·
Ottawa police are investigating after officers found a 87-year-old man dead Friday afternoon. A 69-year-old man remains in custody. (Stu Mills/CBC )

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of an elderly man found on Good Friday.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Smyth Road — southeast of downtown Ottawa — at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, where 87-year-old Richard Rushford of Ottawa was found dead.

Philippe Hebert, a 69-year-old Ottawa man, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Hebert appeared in court Saturday morning and remains in custody.

 

 

