Police identify elderly victim of Good Friday homicide

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of an elderly man found on Good Friday.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Smyth Road — southeast of downtown Ottawa — at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, where 87-year-old Richard Rushford of Ottawa was found dead.

Philippe Hebert, a 69-year-old Ottawa man, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Hebert appeared in court Saturday morning and remains in custody.