Homicide unit investigating man found dead east of Ottawa's core
Ottawa police say one person is in custody as its homicide unit investigates a man's body found at an apartment on Russell Road early Monday morning.
Ottawa police have 1 person in custody
Officers made the discovery around 1:15 a.m. near St. Laurent Boulevard, a police inspector wrote in a tweet.
No names have been released.
More to come.