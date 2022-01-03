Skip to Main Content
Homicide unit investigating man found dead east of Ottawa's core

Ottawa police say one person is in custody as its homicide unit investigates a man's body found at an apartment on Russell Road early Monday morning.

Ottawa police have 1 person in custody

A file photo of an Ottawa police vehicle at a collision in September 2021. Its homicide unit is investigating a death early Jan. 3, 2022. (CBC)

Officers made the discovery around 1:15 a.m. near St. Laurent Boulevard, a police inspector wrote in a tweet.

No names have been released.

More to come.

