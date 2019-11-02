Police investigating homicide in Little Italy

Ottawa police are investigating a homicide in Little Italy.

Police said Friday evening that they were called to an address on Sidney Street, near Preston Street and Carling Avenue.

Officers arrived around 5 p.m. and found a man dead.

Few details have been made available, but the major crime unit is investigating and promising more information will follow.

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

The homicide is Ottawa's second in 24 hours, after a man was found dead outside a ByWard Market homeless shelter Thursday night.