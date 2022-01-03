Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Murder charge laid after police find body in Ottawa apartment

Ottawa police have charged 31-year-old Curtis Kanayok of Ottawa with second-degree murder after the body of 34-year-old Silasie Pillaktuaq was found inside an apartment unit east of Ottawa's core early Monday morning.

Curtis Kanayok, 31, charged in death of 34-year-old Silasie Pillaktuaq

The Ottawa police homicide unit charged a 31-year-old man on Monday after officers found a body inside a Russell Road apartment unit. (CBC)

Officers made the discovery around 1:15 a.m. on Russell Road near St. Laurent Boulevard.

Later Monday morning, police said Curtis Kanayok of Ottawa had been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 34-year-old Silasie Pillaktuaq.

Kanayok is expected to appear in court on Monday.

