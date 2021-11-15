Hate crime unit investigates antisemitic vandalism on courthouse

Ottawa police's hate crime unit is investigating a slew of graffiti vandalism on the sides of Ottawa City Hall and the neighbouring provincial courthouse.

Police say they were called to the area of Laurier Avenue West and Elgin Street around 8:20 a.m. Monday where someone sprayed antisemitic graffiti, including symbols and lettering referencing the Second World War, and a paramilitary force under Nazi control at the time.

More vandalism was found on Ottawa City Hall, including a reference to Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson calling him a "fraud." The mayor's office is located inside the building.

Workers clean graffiti off a building at Ottawa City Hall where the words 'Jim Watson is a Fraud' were written. (Simon Lasalle/CBC)

Both the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and B'nai Brith Canada condemned the graffiti.

"The swastika is a symbol of the murder of millions of Jews, and the terrorization of millions more," Andrea Freedman, CEO of the Jewish Federation wrote in a statement.

She said the symbols are used as intimidation tactics against Jews and as a means of appropriating their trauma. "It must stop," she said.

B'nai Brith Canada said this incident is just one example of a disturbing increase in online hate, and it called for a Holocaust Remembrance across the country "to combat Jew-hate in educational systems."

Police investigating similar incidents

This vandalism is just the latest in a string of recent incidents involving hateful messaging targeting Jewish people in Ottawa.

Last week, police said they were investigating eight incidents of posters with hateful and antisemitic messages placed in public areas around the city, including a skatepark in the west end.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact the Ottawa police hate crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5015.