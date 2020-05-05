Police say 'unique' firearm used in Ottawa homicide

Ottawa police are looking for anyone with information about a unique weapon they believe was used in the shooting death of Manyok Akol in January.

Akol, 18, was gunned down while he slept on the morning of Jan. 8 at an Airbnb on Gilmour Street. Two other adults were also shot, while a 15-year-old boy was taken to CHEO at the time.

Police are searching for anyone who may have information about a handgun with a suppressor — also known as a silencer — attached.

Police told CBC News those types of weapons are not common.

Akol, an aspiring rapper was shot in his sleep at a Gilmour Street Airbnb. (Courtesy Bell Warriors Football Club)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.