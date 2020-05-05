Skip to Main Content
Police say 'unique' firearm used in Ottawa homicide
Ottawa

Police say 'unique' firearm used in Ottawa homicide

Ottawa police are looking for anyone with information about a unique weapon they believe was used in the shooting death of Manyok Akol in January.

Handgun police say was used in fatal shooting of Manyok Akol has suppressor attached

Ottawa police are asking for information about this firearm in relation to the Jan. 8 shooting death of Manyok Akol on Gilmour Street. (Ottawa Police Service)

Akol, 18, was gunned down while he slept on the morning of Jan. 8 at an Airbnb on Gilmour Street. Two other adults were also shot, while a 15-year-old boy was taken to CHEO at the time.

Police are searching for anyone who may have information about a handgun with a suppressor — also known as a silencer — attached.

Police told CBC News those types of weapons are not common.

Akol, an aspiring rapper was shot in his sleep at a Gilmour Street Airbnb. (Courtesy Bell Warriors Football Club)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

