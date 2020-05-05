Police say 'unique' firearm used in Ottawa homicide
Ottawa police are looking for anyone with information about a unique weapon they believe was used in the shooting death of Manyok Akol in January.
Handgun police say was used in fatal shooting of Manyok Akol has suppressor attached
Akol, 18, was gunned down while he slept on the morning of Jan. 8 at an Airbnb on Gilmour Street. Two other adults were also shot, while a 15-year-old boy was taken to CHEO at the time.
Police are searching for anyone who may have information about a handgun with a suppressor — also known as a silencer — attached.
Police told CBC News those types of weapons are not common.
